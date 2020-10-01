1/
Dawn Roush
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dawn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dawn Roush

Lancaster - Dawn Martina Roush, age 53 of Lancaster died September 28th, 2020. She was born on Dec 6, 1966 to Richard Roush and Barbara Swartz in Lancaster. Dawn enjoyed spending time with her family and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her children, Brooke (Caden Wentz) Eck and Donnie (Paige Natalie) Southers; sisters, Christine (John) Ferguson and Talia (Robert) May; several nieces and nephews; and close friend, John Eck.

Dawn was preceded in death by her sister, Tammy Roush and brothers, Richard and Mark Roush.

Caring Cremation has taken place through the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home. A memorial service will take place at a later date. Donations can be made to the funeral home at 405 N. Columbus St. Lancaster, OH 43130 to help with expenses. Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved