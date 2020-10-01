Dawn Roush
Lancaster - Dawn Martina Roush, age 53 of Lancaster died September 28th, 2020. She was born on Dec 6, 1966 to Richard Roush and Barbara Swartz in Lancaster. Dawn enjoyed spending time with her family and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her children, Brooke (Caden Wentz) Eck and Donnie (Paige Natalie) Southers; sisters, Christine (John) Ferguson and Talia (Robert) May; several nieces and nephews; and close friend, John Eck.
Dawn was preceded in death by her sister, Tammy Roush and brothers, Richard and Mark Roush.
Caring Cremation has taken place through the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home. A memorial service will take place at a later date. Donations can be made to the funeral home at 405 N. Columbus St. Lancaster, OH 43130 to help with expenses. Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com