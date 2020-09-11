Dayanna Nichole ArdreyTHORNVILLE - In July of 2010, Dayanna Nichole Martin who was born July 10, 1991, came into the care of Kim and Cecile Ardrey who were a steady support system for her for the past 10 years after becoming her guardians. In 2011 she chose to take their surname as hers.Dayanna had many special caregivers throughout her life but for the past 10 years considered Michelle (David) Peffers and their children, Ryan Ardrey and his children, Brenda and Lesly, along with Kayla who preceded her in death, her family as they were a steady support system who loved and cared for her. After a long battle with medical issues Dayanna passed away peacefully at Pickerington Care Center on September 6, 2020.There will be a graveside memorial on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. in West Rushville Cemetery.Bope-Thomas Funeral Home in Somerset is entrusted with the arrangements.