1/
Dayanna Nichole Ardrey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dayanna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dayanna Nichole Ardrey

THORNVILLE - In July of 2010, Dayanna Nichole Martin who was born July 10, 1991, came into the care of Kim and Cecile Ardrey who were a steady support system for her for the past 10 years after becoming her guardians. In 2011 she chose to take their surname as hers.

Dayanna had many special caregivers throughout her life but for the past 10 years considered Michelle (David) Peffers and their children, Ryan Ardrey and his children, Brenda and Lesly, along with Kayla who preceded her in death, her family as they were a steady support system who loved and cared for her. After a long battle with medical issues Dayanna passed away peacefully at Pickerington Care Center on September 6, 2020.

There will be a graveside memorial on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. in West Rushville Cemetery.

Bope-Thomas Funeral Home in Somerset is entrusted with the arrangements.

www.bopethomasfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bope-Thomas Funeral Home
203 South Columbus Street
Somerset, OH 43783-9750
(740) 743-1652
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bope-Thomas Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved