Dean Smith
Canal Winchester - Dean Brian Smith, age 60, of Canal Winchester, died Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at his residence. Born October 24, 1959 in Lancaster, he was a 1978 graduate of Pickerington High School and received his Bachelors and Masters degrees from The Ohio State University. He was employed at Mueller Financial Services, and attended Grace Fellowship Church in Pickerington. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Toni Greenslade-Smith; children, Alex Smith, Columbus; Autumn Smith, San Francisco, CA; Amanda (David) Little, Lithopolis; Alyssa (Ben) LaBlanc, Houston, TX; Andi (Will Johnson) Smith, Chicago, IL; Austin Smith, Canal Winchester; mother, Mary Jane (nee Graham) Smith, Pickerington; siblings, Roger (Debbie) Smith, Johnstown; Bruce (Sherry) Smith, Coshocton; Sharon (Dan) Cvetanovich, Upper Arlington; Sandra (Roger) McLoney, Pickerington; Ralph Smith, Columbus; Sheila (Don) Burns, Baltimore; nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Wayne Smith. Friends may visit 2-4 pm Sunday at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 650 W. Waterloo St., Canal Winchester, where a memorial service will follow at 4 pm. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed. In lieu of flowers, friends may contribute to Canton Challenger Baseball (www.cantonchallengerbaseball.org
) in Dean's memory. Online condolences and funeral livestream link at www.spencefuneralhome.com