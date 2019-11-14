|
Deanie Dorwart
Lancaster - We are all saddened by the sudden passing of Deanie Miller Dorwart of Lancaster, Ohio, and Stuart, Florida on October 24, 2019.
Deanie was born and raised in Miami, Florida, and attended Miami Edison High School. She graduated from Principia College in Elsah, IL. It was here that she gained a deep sense of God as Love and decided to devote her life to serving others. She majored in education and became a school teacher. She later became a Christian Science nurse and eventually a Christian Science practitioner.
She married Bob Dorwart on August 13, 1982, and moved to Lancaster, Ohio. They eventually split their time between Lancaster and Stuart, Florida.
Deanie spent her life helping others. She would often go for weeks at a time to stay with a person in need. If she heard of a financial need, she would help. She served her church faithfully and was a true example of a Christian. She lived to bless others.
She is survived by her brother, HD "Tug" Miller, her stepdaughter, Becky Dorwart, stepson Doug Dorwart, and 4 grandchildren.
There will be a memorial service on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at First Church of Christ Scientist, Lancaster, Ohio, 201 S. Broad Street at 5:30 pm.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Nov. 14 to Nov. 24, 2019