Debbie Wilson
Lancaster - Debbie Wilson went to be with her Lord and Savior on Feb. 7, 2020. She was born April 27, 1940 in Ripley, West Virginia. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, David C. Wilson, 3 children, Angel Tipple (Chris) of Pickerington, Ohio, Jay Wilson of Lancaster, Ohio and DeAnne Compton (Rodney) of Lithipolis, Ohio. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Debbie was happiest working in her many gardens and spending time with her large family.
A service celebrating her life will be Sun. Feb. 23 at 3:00 at Fairfield Christian Church in the Chapel. 1965 N. Columbus St. Lancaster, Ohio
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020