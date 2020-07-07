1/1
Debi Clarridge
Debi Clarridge

Lancaster - Debi Springer Clarridge, age 66 of Lancaster passed away at her residence on July 6, 2020. She was born to the late Emil and Mary Lou Kimble Springer on Sept. 12, 1953 in Lancaster. She was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church and was part of their bereavement ministry. She was a housing manager for an apartment complex. Debi enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and had an amazing personality and will be greatly missed by all.

She is survived by her loving husband, Danny Clarridge; children, Julie Banks, Mary (Aaron) Shaw, Danny "Buddy" (Angel) Clarridge; grandchildren, Paige (Abe) Stephens, Madee Mahaffey, Brody Mahaffey, Joey Ann Clarridge, Marlys Clarridge; stepgrandchildren, Alex and Dylan Shaw; great grandchildren, Dominick Stephens and one expected, Savannah; brother, Mickey (Etta) Springer, Stormy (Michael) Springer-Hettinger, Cherokee and Cheyanne; extended family, Melva Butts, Angie Valentine, Janette Valentine, Jamie Craiglow, Craig and Jennifer Valentine, Amy, Alexis and Eric Preskar; best friends, Debi Butts and Sandy Duffner; four legged friends, Bella and Brinley.

She is preceded in death by parents, Mary Lou and Gene Springer; nephew, Michael Springer; extended family, Janet Valentine.

Special thanks to FairHope Hospice, Dr. Tarek Chidiac MD; staff members, Debbie and Sherry at Zangmeister Cancer Center.

A Catholic Mass will be held on Friday at 10:30AM at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, officiated by Fr. Craig R. Eilerman. Burial will follow at Floral Hills Memory Gardens. Family and friends may call from 2-4 and 6-8 at the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home on Thursday with a time of remembrance at 7:15. Memorials can be made in Debi's name to St. Jude, 1404 Goodale Blvd #200 Columbus Ohio, 43212.




Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
405 North Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740)-653-0652
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 7, 2020
Love you friend! You were such an inspiration through your battle. So strong and courageous. Your faith in Jesus was deep. Your love of family was steadfast. Until we meet again.
Sandy Evans
Friend
