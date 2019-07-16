Debra Ann Carpenter



Millersport - Debra A. Carpenter, 65 of Millersport passed away on Sunday, July 14th, 2019 at her residence. Debra was born on June 4th, 1954 in New Cumberland, West Virginia to the late Francis D. and Ruth Ann Chamberlain. She was an avid reader and full of trivia knowledge. Debra loved going to the beach and enjoyed all things chocolate. She worked as a childcare provider for 26 years and spent her life raising not only her children, but others as well.



Debra is survived by her husband, Doug Carpenter; children, Kregg (Beth) Carpenter and their son, James; Allison (Chad) Shipman and their children, Kellan, Krosbie and Kooper; and Dena (Shawn) Hannigan and their children, Meabella and Lincoln; she is also survived by her brother, Randall (Laura) Chamberlain; sister, Denise (Steve) Cool; many nieces and nephews; as well as two men that grew to call her mom, Joe (Amber) Sandusky and their son, Henry; and Chad Rice.



She was preceded in death by her parents.



Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, July 18th, 2019 at the Millersport Covenant Church (11544 Summerland Beach Rd NE Millersport, OH 43046) at 10AM with Pastor Steve Bush officiating. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 4PM-8PM at the Millersport Covenant Church. Dignity Cremation is to follow the services through HALTEMAN-FETT & DYER FUNERAL HOME. Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on July 16, 2019