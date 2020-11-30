1/
Debra McGuckin
Debra McGuckin

Stoutsville - Debra McGuckin, 63, of Stoutsville passed away on November 27, 2020. She was born on July 12, 1957 in Circleville to Howard and Mary Jo (Humphrey) Smith. She was a former employee of Pickaway Senior Center. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Beverly Sue Harris. Debra is survived by her husband Tim McGuckin and brothers Joseph Lester and Howard Andrew Smith and by many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. at Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville. There will be no funeral service observed. COVID 19 restrictions will apply. Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Diabetes Association

471 East Broad Street Suite 1630, Columbus OH 43215. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.




Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Visitation
Funeral services provided by
Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
740-474-7523
