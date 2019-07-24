|
|
Debra (Fox) Souders
Columbus - Debra Ann (Fox) Souders, 66, of Logan, OH, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019 at Grant Medical Center in Columbus. She was born October 9, 1952 in Lancaster and was a graduate of Lancaster High School, Class of 1970.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles Elliott Fox and Janet (Saunders-Fox) Hamilton; sister, Marla (Fox-Strausbaugh); brother in law, William F. Hemrick; grandparents, Audrey (Fisher) Saunders and Ann (Olive) Gaver. Deb is survived by her son, Edward Eric Souders; grandsons, Bryan (Elizabeth Wade), Christopher (Tori), Robert (Aubrey), Justin (Haley), Shane (Cassie Hopkins) Souders; 8 great grandchildren; sisters, Vicki (Ed) Wolcoski, Brenda Fox; nephews, Robert and Marlan Daniels; and step-father, Ronald Hamilton.
A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Cremation has been arranged in the care of SHERIDAN FUNERAL HOME.
To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on July 24, 2019