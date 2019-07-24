Services
Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740) 653-4633
Resources
More Obituaries for Debra Souders
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Debra (Fox) Souders


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Debra (Fox) Souders Obituary
Debra (Fox) Souders

Columbus - Debra Ann (Fox) Souders, 66, of Logan, OH, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019 at Grant Medical Center in Columbus. She was born October 9, 1952 in Lancaster and was a graduate of Lancaster High School, Class of 1970.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles Elliott Fox and Janet (Saunders-Fox) Hamilton; sister, Marla (Fox-Strausbaugh); brother in law, William F. Hemrick; grandparents, Audrey (Fisher) Saunders and Ann (Olive) Gaver. Deb is survived by her son, Edward Eric Souders; grandsons, Bryan (Elizabeth Wade), Christopher (Tori), Robert (Aubrey), Justin (Haley), Shane (Cassie Hopkins) Souders; 8 great grandchildren; sisters, Vicki (Ed) Wolcoski, Brenda Fox; nephews, Robert and Marlan Daniels; and step-father, Ronald Hamilton.

A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Cremation has been arranged in the care of SHERIDAN FUNERAL HOME.

To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
Download Now