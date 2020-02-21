|
Debra "Star" Timms
Baltimore - Debra "Star" L. Timms, age 61 of Baltimore, died Thursday, 02/20/2020 at her residence after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Charleston, SC on 4/21/1958. She was the owner and creator of Design by Star. She made beautiful jewelry and won a 2nd place national award from a U.S. Senator for her great work in her small business. Star with her amazing talents and personality will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her soulmate and fiance, Tony Simons; daughters, Brandis (Brandon Gilbert) Timms and Jennifer Timms; granddaughters, Thea and Cici; cousin, Cheri Lincoln; step-daughter, Stephanie Simons Gomez; step grandchildren, Keelie and Christopher; and many other beloved friends and family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Christopher Timms; brother, Mike Hennis; and parents, Ronald Hennis and Emily LaSalle.
Caring Cremation has taken place. Family and friends may call on Wednesday at the Johnson-Smith Funeral Home from 11AM until 1PM. The family requests to please come casually dressed. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the James Cancer Center 460 W 10th Ave, Columbus, OH 43210 Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020