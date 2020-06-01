Delbert Waggoner
1937 - 2020
Delbert Waggoner

Amanda - Delbert W. Waggoner, age 83 of Amanda, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020 at OhioHealth Berger Hospital. He was born May 13, 1937 in Greenup County, Kentucky, the son of Delbert D. and Willamina (Phillips) Waggoner. Delbert served in the National Guard, graduated from Ohio University in 1976 and was retired from the Ohio State University College of Engineering, where he served as the Director of Computer Services. He was a member of Guiding Light Church. He loved his HAM radio where he was able to talk with people all around the world.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Lou Waggoner; daughter, Debra Waggoner, of Florida; son, Dennis (Lou) Waggoner, of Amanda; grandchildren, Cara Renee Waggoner, and Mason (Jamie) and Brice (Brittanie) Creager; great grandchildren, Hannah and William Creager; former son-in-law, Mack (Kathy) Creager; brothers-in-law, Roger (Sue) Sisler and Ray (Denise) Sisler; sisters-in-law, Susan Kay (Phillip) Beaver and Star Ann Sisler; many nieces and nephews; his beloved dog, "Tucker Trucker". He is preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Anna Waggoner; brother-n-law, Johnny Sisler; sister-in-law, Helen Gohring.

Due to the Coronavirus restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation has been arranged in the care of Taylor-Theller Funeral Home, Amanda.

Friends may make memorial contributions to the Anna Waggoner Scholarship Fund, c/o Kingston National Bank, 132 West Main St., Amanda, OH 43102.

Condolences may be made at www.mytaylorfuneralhome.com.






Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Taylor Funeral Home
111 West Main Street
Amanda, OH 43102
(740) 969-2444
