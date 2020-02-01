|
Delmar Severing
Cambridge - Delmar Severing, 87, of Cambridge, Oh. passed away January 2, 2020 at Altercare Nursing Home in Cambridge, Oh.
He was born May 19,1932 in New Lexington, Oh. and was raised in Lancaster. He was the son of Vince Severing and Margaret (Self) Severing.
Delmar was a member of the Nazarene Church in Cambridge.
He was a Navy Veteran during the Korean war. After his tour was up he left Lancaster to accept employment in Chicago then Kentucky. After returning to Ohio he worked at Lane Aviation in Columbus.
He is survived by Wife, Alice Severing (Hoover), two brothers John and Roger Severing of Lancaster and two sisters, Mary Alice Coats (Ray) of Lancaster and Barbara Short (Ralph) of Columbus. Delmar assisted raising Alice's granddaughter, Marie Hoover.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by three brothers, Harold, Paul and Rick and one sister Ruth Ann Stoltz plus five infant siblings.
Brother in Law, Ralph Short, officiated the memorial service where Military Honors were conducted by the Guernsey County Veteran's Council at Thorn-Black Funeral Home in Cambridge. After Cremation his remains was interred on January 17 in Lexington, Oh, Maplewood Cemetery.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020