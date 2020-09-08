1/1
Delmer H. Barr
Delmer H. Barr

Baltimore - On September 5, 2020, Delmer H. Barr entered God's embrace after a brief illness. He was surrounded by his loving family.

Del was born to Ray and Velma Barr and raised in Glenford, OH. He was a 1965 graduate of Sheridan High School and a 1969 graduate of Ohio University. He enjoyed traveling to all 50 states with his wife.

Del was a man of deep faith. As an active member of Thurston United Methodist Church, he served God and his church in several capacities. He will be missed by his church family.

Del's 50 years as an educator and coach led him touching and influencing many lives across the Fairfield County area in a career that spanned generations. This career took him to Liberty Union, Fairfield Union, Millersport, and Fischer Catholic schools. He loved instructing students whether in the classroom, on the field, or on the court. He spent the first 35 years of his career teaching at Liberty Union middle and high schools teaching math and social studies before moving on to Fairfield Union as a math teacher, and eventually becoming a substitute teacher and tutor.

As a coach, Del instructed teams in multiple sports including 50 seasons of boys or girls basketball. The highlight of his career was leading Liberty Union to an undefeated girls basketball State Championship in 1993. He received numerous awards and honors as a basketball, baseball, and softball coach.

His coaching philosophies always included life lessons and character building.

Del is preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Velma Barr; father-in-law, Robert Williams; and brother-in-law, Arthur J. Gower.

Del leaves behind his loving wife, Carolyn; sons, Richard (Susie) Barr and Christopher (Shelley) Barr; grandson, Caden; grandaughter and apple of Del's eye, Raylee; sister, Janet Gower; mother-in-law, Betty Williams; sister-in-law, Barbara (John) Ulmer; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Del was blessed with knowing so many people that became like family throughout his life.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Doug Pope and all the staff at Fairfield Medical Center for their professional, compassionate, and loving care.

Family and friends may visit from 5-8 PM on Wednesday, September 9, and again from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM on Thursday the 10 at the JOHNSON-SMITH FUNERAL HOME 207 S. Main St., Baltimore, OH, 43105. While attending, we ask all guests to please wear a mask, and to practice social distancing.

A private service officiated by Rev. Clara Kwon will be livestreamed through the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home Facebook page this Friday at 11 AM. Burial will take place at Highland Cemetery in Glenford, Oh.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Del Barr Memorial Scholarship Fund c/o Doug Carpenter, PO Box 23, Millersport, OH, 43046, or to Thurston United Methodist Church 2015 E. Main St., Thurston, OH, 43157.

To make a online condolence, or sign the guestbook, please visit www.funeralhome.com.




Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
