Delores M. Blankenship



Lancaster - Delores Mae Blankenship, 87, of Lancaster, Ohio passed away on Sunday, November 1st, 2020 at the Pickering House. Delores was born in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on January 15th, 1933 to the late Claude and Frieda Trickey. She will be remembered for being a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She married Donald E. Blankenship March 15th, 1950. Together they raised five children.



Delores is survived by her children, Donna (Don) Bruce; Bruce Blankenship; Randy Blankenship, and David Blankenship; grandchildren, Justin (Kate) Bruce, Jenny (Josh) Downing, Nicki (Craig) Vaugh, Carrie (Rob) Johnson, Wendy (Nick) Mayberry, Derek (Lacey) Blankenship; great-grandchildren, Carter and Skylar Bruce, Jackson Downing, James and Glenn Blankenship.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Blankenship; daughter, Michelle Blankenship; and her brothers, Jerry Trickey and Elmer Trickey.



Dignity Cremation is to take place through the HALTEMAN-FETT & DYER FUNERAL HOME in Lancaster, Ohio.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store