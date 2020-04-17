|
|
Delores Schaub
Coshocton - Delores Jean Schaub, age 86, passed away on April 17, 2020 at Lafayette Pointe. She was born on May 24, 1933 in Lancaster to the late Virgil Raymond and Lillian Birdina (Smith) Poling. On December 14, 1953, she married Robert Schaub, who passed away in 1998. She enjoyed doing crafts and playing bingo and loved watching the birds.
She is survived by her children, Sandi (David) Love of Coshocton and Tim (Angela) Schaub of Hilliard; grandchildren, Birdina Quesenberry, Tim Bailey, Brittany (Trevor) Warne, Matthew Schaub, Kaitlin Bailey and Andrew Schaub and nine great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her grandson, Dewey Schaub and granddaughter, Emily Schaub and great-grandson, Braxton Bailey.
A special "Thank you" goes to Lafayette Pointe for the care Delores received.
A private graveside service will be held for the family at the Glen Rest Memorial Estate in Reynoldsburg, Ohio.
An online memorial can be viewed at www.given-dawson-paisleyfh.com.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020