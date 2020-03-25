|
Delphine A. Gleckler
Lancaster - Delphine A. Gleckler, 63 of Lancaster passed away on Wednesday, March 25th, 2020 at the Fairfield Medical Center. Delphine was born in Meadville, Pennsylvania on August 14th, 1956 to the late Carl E. and Eleanor (Kaye) Ball.
Delphine is survived by her loving family; brother, David Ball; sister, Deborah (Scott) Simon; brother, Darrell Ball; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and other loving family members and friends.
Dignity Cremation is to take place through the HALTEMAN-FETT & DYER FUNERAL HOME. A Celebration of Delphine's Life will be announced at a later date.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020