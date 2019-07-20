|
|
Dennis B. Aubrey
- - Dennis B. Aubrey passed away unexpectedly on July 12, 2019, age seventy.
Dennis was a true Renaissance man: stage and film director, author, business man, and humanitarian. Most recently, he embraced the role of professional photographer and cofounder of Via Lucis Press, photographing and publishing books and a blog about French Romanesque churches.
Dennis lived in Santa Barbara and Los Angeles, CA; Pittsburgh, PA; Falmouth on Cape Cod, MA; and most recently, Sugar Grove, OH.
Dennis is survived by his wife, PJ McKey Aubrey of Sugar Grove, OH; mother Lucille Aubrey of CA; brother David Aubrey of MA; sister Ann Aubrey Hanson of CA; brother John Aubrey of MA; step-children Sarah Tone of MA and Andrew Tone of CA; and a flock of nephews and nieces. Father Donald Aubrey and brother Stephen Aubrey passed away before him.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on July 20, 2019