Dennis "Lard" Harvey Sr.
Lancaster - Dennis "Lard" Harvey Sr, passed away in his sleep on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at the Pickering House surrounded by his loved ones. Lard was born in Lancaster, Ohio on July 11, 1945 to the late James & Marian (Myers) Harvey Sr. He graduated from Lancaster High School in 1963 and was an Army veteran. He retired from Anchor Hocking with 45 years of service, where he was a Union President for United Steelworkers Local 25, from 2002-2011. He was a member of Moose Lodge 955 since 2006; Administrator from 2009-2016 and a Legionnaire since 2010. He was a member of the American Legion Post 11 for 40 years, and a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Aerie 2120 since 1972. He was a past trustee of Lancaster Ohio Biker's Organization (LOBO), and an active member of the Avengers Motorcycle Club. Lard loved going to Florida in the winter months with his best friends Alvie & Deb Blankenship. He loved his family and riding his Harley Davidson trike with Todd Wildermuth and Jody Sisco and his biker brothers & sisters.
Lard is survived by his two children, Dennis and Yvette (Bill); his brother Terry Harvey Sr. "Blue"; his grandchildren Jessi Elkins and Kenzi Brown. His great grandchildren, Bailey & Raynen Elkins and baby Ryker due in September and many nieces and nephews. Lard was preceded in death by his parents Marian & James Harvey Sr, his brother James Harvey Jr "Delbert", and his four-legged boy Oscar.
Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019 at SHERIDAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Don "Critter" Allen officiating. Interment with military honors will follow at Floral Hills Memory Gardens. Friends may call from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Sept. 1, 2019