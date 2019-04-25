|
Dennis Hughes
Lancaster - Dennis M. Hughes, age 62 of Lancaster, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019 at his residence. He was born June 8, 1956 in Columbus, the son of Maxine (Johnson) Long, who survives, and the late Kenneth Niles Hughes, Sr. He was retired from the Rickenbacker Port Authority and was a member of Allen Chapel.
Along with his mother, he is also survived by his wife of 35 years, Valeria (Saunders) Hughes; children, Ashley, Erin, Kenya, and Quincy Hughes, all of the home; sister, Laura Hughes, of Columbus; brother, Cass Long, of Columbus; mother-in-law, Alice Saunders; brothers-in-law, Kenneth (Mary Ann) Saunders, Jr., Lawrence Saunders, Hollie Saunders, Alan Saunders, Anthony (Toni) Saunders, Kevin (Frances) Saunders, and Evan (Susan) Saunders; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. He is preceded in death by his father; son, Dennis Hughes Jr.; step-father, Felix Long; siblings, Kenneth Niles Hughes, Jr., Chuckie Long, Sr., Larry (Charlotte) Lee, and Helen "Cookie" Lester; father-in-law, Kenneth Saunders, Sr.
Memorial service will begin at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Good Shepherd Church, 700 Spring St., Lancaster with Pastor Evan Saunders officiating. Family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. until time of service Saturday at the church. Cremation has been arranged in the care of Sheridan Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Allen Chapel, 227 E. Walnut St., Lancaster, OH 43130, , 1379 Dublin Rd, Columbus, OH 43215, or FairHoPe Hospice, 282 Sells Rd., Lancaster, OH 43130.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Apr. 25, 2019