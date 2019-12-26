|
Dennis Lee Anderson
Columbus - Dennis Lee Anderson, age 74, of Columbus, OH passed away December 24, 2019 at his residence. He was born April 15, 1945 in Westerville, OH to the late Ralph and Opal Anderson. He was a truck driver at CF for 17 years. He loved cars and researching his family's history. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his daughter, Ashley Anderson. Survivors include his son, Shannon (Tracy) Anderson; four grandchildren, David (Kristina) Anderson, Kayla Anderson, Jennifer (Joshua) Miller and Heather Anderson; 8 great grandchildren; brother, Harold (Jeanne) Anderson; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Family and friends may visit 11-1:00pm on Tuesday, December 31, at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 W. Waterloo St. Canal Winchester, OH 43110 with a funeral service to follow at 1:00PM. Interment at Franklin Hills Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Speak for the Unspoken Dog Rescue. Online condolences may be found at www.spencefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019