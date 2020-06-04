Dennis Snoke
Dennis Snoke

Lancaster - Dennis L. Snoke of Lancaster, Ohio, passed away on June 4th, 2020 in Lancaster, Ohio in the company of loved ones. Dennis was born in Columbus, Ohio to Harry L. Snoke and Edna Nolan on September 17, 1944. He went to school in Lancaster and graduated from Lancaster High School. He taught machine traits at Lancaster High School for 25 years and owned his own construction company. He was involved in the Saint Mary's parish and enjoyed many years as an usher. He was an avid reader and family man who spent much of his free time working in his workshop or helping family members remodel their homes.

Dennis is preceded in death by his parents. Dennis is survived by his wife of 54 years, Mary Kay (Krile) Snoke; his children, Jeff Snoke (Beth), Mike Snoke (Tracy), and Kathy Snoke; his brother, Tim Snoke (Donna) and sister, Patty Rigby (Darrell); his grandchildren, Allie Karch (Danny), Meghan Snoke (Zach Jenkins), Jagger Snoke, and Ryder Snoke; and special friends Diane and Bob Seifert.

In light of the restrictions of the Coronavirus, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be held by the immediate family at St. Mary of the Assumption Church. Interment will follow in St. Mary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church and the Fairfield Area Humane Society. The family of Dennis wishes to extend special thanks to Dr. Ralph Romaker for providing excellent care for Dennis for over 40 years and to Vitas Healthcare. To send an online condolence and sign the guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.




Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
