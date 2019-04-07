Services
Taylor Funeral Home
111 West Main Street
Amanda, OH 43102
(740) 969-2444
Calling hours
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
111 West Main Street
Amanda, OH 43102
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
111 West Main Street
Amanda, OH 43102
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Denny Griffith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Denny Griffith


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Denny Griffith Obituary
Denny Griffith

Amanda - Dennis Todd Griffith, 75, of Amanda, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at the Pickering House. He was born April 20, 1943 in Lancaster and was the son of the late Doyle and Marietta (Todd) Griffith. Denny was a 1961 graduate of Amanda Clearcreek High School and veteran of the U.S. Navy serving during Vietnam. He was a truck driver and was owner of D & D Trucking. He was a member of Amanda Presbyterian Church, F.O.E. #2120, American Legion Post #11, Elks #1525 in Dunedin, Florida and Amanda Lodge #509 F & AM. Denny was a barber and former owner of Old Bill Bailey's.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Donna (Hawk) Griffith; children, Jeff Towe of Lancaster, Tami Towe, Chris Towe and Mike Griffith all of Amanda; four grandchildren, Cory and Brittani Towe, Greg (Kaitlyn) Wehrle and Tori Waldbillig; four great grandchildren, Conner and Ronan Wehrle, Oliver and Lilly Johnson.

A cremation has been handled with care by the Taylor Funeral Home in Amanda and a memorial service will be held 1:00 P.M. Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the Taylor Funeral Home in Amanda with Rev. Julian Taggart officiating. Friends may call from 11 A.M. until time of service. Military honors will be provided by Amvets Post #2256 following the service.

The family would like contributions to be given to FairHope Hospice, 282 Sells Rd., Lancaster, Ohio 43130 in Denny's memory.

Kind notes of condolence may be made at www.mytaylorfuneralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Taylor Funeral Home
Download Now