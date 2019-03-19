|
|
DeVaughn Blaine Crist
Baltimore - DeVaughn Blaine Crist, 99, of Baltimore, OH, passed away peacefully on March 16, 2019. He was born October 18, 1919 at his family farm in Millersport, Ohio.
DeVaughn was preceded in death by his parents Leonard Warren Crist and Pheoba Elanora (Fleak) Crist, sisters Hildred (Crist) Seymour, Clarice (Crist) Stump, Glorene (Crist) Rauber, Thelma (Crist) Sipes, Shela (Crist) Koker, and Wanda Crist, and brothers Leonard Crist and Eugene Crist, two infant daughters, Sharon and DeAnn.
DeVaughn served in World War II as a Coxswain of a Landing Craft Mechanized boat in the Pacific Theater. He recieved many decorations and citations. He was proud of his service and the service of his two grandsons who are currently in the United States Air Force. He retired after 36 years from the Crown Zellarbach Paper Mill.
DeVaughn is survived by his wife of 63 years Nancy (Torrence), his daughter, Nancy Elizabeth "Beth" Pettitt (Mark) of Powell, OH, two beloved grandsons, A1C Ross S. Pettitt and A1C Michael B. Pettitt, and sister, Minnie May (Crist) Grile of Lancaster; and several nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, June Torrence; brothers in law, Lyle Speaks and Colin (Bev) Weaver.
Visitation will be held from 5:00-8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Johnson-Smith Funeral Home, 207 S. Main Street, Baltimore, OH 43105, with funeral services on Thursday, March 21, 2019 beginning at 10:30 A.M. at the funeral home, officiated by Rev. Jill Dunlap. The Baltimore Veteran Detail will follow with a committal service at Maple Grove Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations be made in DeVaughn's name to Pets for Vets P.O.Box 10860 Wilmington, NC 28404 or www.pets-for-vets.com Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Mar. 19, 2019