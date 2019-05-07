|
|
Dewey Boggs, Jr.
LANCASTER - Dewey Boggs, Jr. 77 of Amanda, Ohio formerly of Lancaster, Ohio passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019 at the Pickering House.
He was a Vietnam veteran serving in the US Marine Corps. and was a retired independent truck driver.
Dewey loved to work on hot rod cars and going fishing.
He is survived by his wife, Juanita; daughter, Martina (Tim) Henthorne of Logan, Ohio; son, Dewey (Christy) Boggs, III of Lancaster, Ohio; grandchildren, Kaitlin (Eddy) Schaeffer, Kenny Henthorne, Kory Henthorne and Christopher Boggs; great grandson, Brennon Schaeffer; several nieces and nephews and fur babies including, Molly.
Dewey was preceded in death by his parents, Dewey Boggs, Sr. and Lottie Collins, step-mother, Edith Boggs, brother, John Collins and sisters, Annie and Kay Snyder.
A special thank you goes to the nurses and staff of the Pickering House for their love and care of Dewey.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. in the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, 405 N. COLUMBUS ST., LANCASTER, OHIO 43130. Caring Cremation® to follow the service. Friends may visit Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial gifts may be given to the Pickering House, 282 Sells Rd., Lancaster, Ohio 43130.
To send an online condolence, and sign the guest book, please visit www.funeralhome.com.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on May 7, 2019