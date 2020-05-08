Services
Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740) 653-4633
Diane Fitzgibbon


1945 - 2020
Diane Fitzgibbon Obituary
Diane Fitzgibbon

Lancaster - Diane Fitzgibbon, age 74 of Lancaster, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Pickering House. She was born on November 5, 1945 in Cleveland, Ohio to Earl and Audrey (Clark) Weber. She retired as a special education teacher from Lancaster City Schools.

She is survived by her children, Michael (Summer) Fitzgibbon and Sean Fitzgibbon; grandchildren, Victoria, Gabriella, Christopher, Kateri, and Vivienne; siblings, Judy, Joan, and Earl, and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents. Cremation is in the care of Sheridan Funeral Home.

To send an online condolence and sign the guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click "obituaries".
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from May 8 to May 10, 2020
