Reynoldsburg - Diane Schorr, age 76, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, passed away on August 16, 2019 at Fairfield Medical Center. Diane was born January 2, 1943 to the late Raymond and Jane (Wright) Ridenour in London, Ohio. Diane is survived by her loving children, Lori (Corey) Rose, Paul (Theresa) Schorr, Jennifer Schorr; grandchildren, Corey David (Mickie) Rose, Nicholas, Thomas, Taylor, Kathryn Schorr, Logan Dillion; great grandson, Henry Rose; brother, David Ridenour; sister, Linda Ridenour, and canine companion, Daphne. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by Roger Schorr. A memorial gathering will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019, from 5:00-7:00 PM at PFEIFER FUNERAL HOME, Reynoldsburg, with a memorial service immediately following with Deacon Robert Joseph officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Diane's memory to the SASS Shih Tzu Rescue, [email protected] Online condolences available at www.pfeiferfuneral.com.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Aug. 27, 2019