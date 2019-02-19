|
|
Dianna Lee Runyon
BALTIMORE - Dianna Lee Runyon, 62, of Baltimore, Ohio and formerly of Columbus, passed away on Thursday, February 14, 2019.
Dianna is survived by her mother, Carrie Runyon; uncle, John Runyon; many cousins; and special friends, Tawana Thorn and Nancy Holzemer.
Dianna was preceded in death by her father, Russell Runyon.
Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm Thursday at the JOHNSON-SMITH FUNERAL HOME, 207 S. Main St, Baltimore, Ohio 43105. Burial will follow in Basil Memorial Cemetery, Baltimore. Family and friends may visit from 6 to 8 pm Wednesday at the funeral home. Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Feb. 19, 2019