Dick Glendenning
Lancaster - James R. "Dick" Glendenning, age 90 of Lancaster, passed away Monday, January 6, 2020 at Grant Medical Center in Columbus. He was born July 8, 1929 in Lancaster, the son of the late Richard L. and Hazel E. (Mayfield) Glendenning. He was retired from Ralston Purina. He was a veteran of the Air Force, having served during the Korean War. He was a member of the Lions Club and the First Presbyterian Church in West Rushville. Dick enjoyed playing cards, gardening, dancing with his wife and he especially enjoyed watching girls high school basketball. After his wife's illness, Dick became an avid pie baker. More than anything, Dick loved time spent with his family.
Dick is survived by his children, Connie (Gary) Young of Dunwoody, Georgia, Greg (Jan) Glendenning of Lancaster and Lisa (Coy) Prater of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Stephanie (T.J.) McGoldrick, Adam (Beth) Young, Courtney (Tres) Shepherd, Travis Glendenning, Drew Prater, Kyle (Ashley) Prater and Addison (Doug) Lowe and eight great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Ann (Mathews) Glendenning; brothers, Lewis M. Glendenning and Keith Glendenning; sister, Jerry Harter.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday January 10, 2020 at the Taylor Funeral Home in Amanda. Burial with military honors will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery. Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until time of service on Friday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lions Club or the .
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020