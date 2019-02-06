Services
Roberts Funeral Home - Logan
60 W Hunter St.
Logan, OH 43138
740-385-2627
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Roberts Funeral Home - Logan
60 W Hunter St.
Logan, OH 43138
Vigil
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
7:00 PM
Roberts Funeral Home - Logan
60 W Hunter St.
Logan, OH 43138
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John Catholic Church
Logan, OH
Logan - Dolores Ann (Kilbarger) Krannitz, age 86 of Logan, Ohio, passed away February 4, 2019 at the Pickering House in Lancaster, Ohio.

Born December 22, 1932 in Sugar Grove, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Henry Charles and Christena Sophia (Daubmire) Kilbarger.

Dolores was a selfless earth angel dedicated to her faith and family. She formerly worked for Anchor Hocking Corporation, Hickles Department Store, and Kilbarger Construction Company. Dolores served as a volunteer for numerous events at St. Mary Catholic Elementary School and Fisher Catholic High School in Lancaster, Ohio. Dolores also greatly enjoyed the game of bowling. She was a former parishioner of St. Mary Catholic Church in Lancaster and a member of St. John Catholic Church in Logan, Ohio.

Dolores is survived by two sons, Michael E. (Ellen) Krannitz of Raleigh, North Carolina and Edward W. (Mary) Carpenter of Lancaster, Ohio; two daughters, Christina M. "Tina" (Jeff) Maguire and Mary T. (Ron) Fannon both of Logan; one brother, Edward F. (Ann) Kilbarger of Logan; two sisters, Rose (Alan) Adair of Courtland, Ohio and Julia C. Kilbarger of Lancaster; eleven grandchildren - Amy, Nick, Abby, Bess, Jason, Jessica, Jake, Luke, Taylor, Kayla, and Cassie; several great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, Dolores was preceded in death by her first husband, Edward Wright Carpenter (1958) as well as her second husband, John Jacob Krannitz (2012); one son, Gregory D. Carpenter; one brother, James H. "Smoke" Kilbarger; and two sisters, Phyllis Nye and Marjorie Layman.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM, Thursday, February 7, 2019 at St. John Catholic Church in Logan, Ohio with Father Donald M. Maroon officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery.

Friends may call Wednesday from 5-8 PM at Roberts Funeral Home - Logan, Ohio where a Christian vigil service will be held at 7:30 PM.

Letters of condolence may be left at www.robertsfuneralhomelogan.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Feb. 6, 2019
