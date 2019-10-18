|
Dolores Siefert Shank Carrier
Lancaster - Dolores R. Siefert Shank Carrier passed away peacefully on October 13, 2019. Born on March 30, 1930, Dolores was the youngest of four children born to Emil and Pauline Stephenson in Eveleth, Minnesota. She graduated from Hibbing High School in 1948, attended Hibbing Junior College, and graduated from the University of Minnesota with a Bachelor's in Science in Nursing in 1952. Dolores was in the first class at UM to graduate women with a Bachelor's in Science in Nursing.
She married John L. Siefert in 1953, and they had seven children. Dolores and John settled in Lancaster, Ohio, where Dolores remained until 1991, when she moved to Summerfield, Florida, with her second husband, Herbert "Bud" Shank. Dolores and Bud married in 1978. Dolores was blessed to find love three times in her life; John, Bud, and her surviving husband, Albert Carrier. Al and Dolores married in 2002.
Dolores came into the world during the Great Depression, buried two husbands, and survived cancer twice. She put herself through college working three jobs. Her strength of character is an inspiration. But she is most remembered for her gracious disposition and her unending kindness. She dedicated her time to volunteering through the TWIG organization affiliated with Lancaster Hospital (aka Fairfield Medical Center) and sat with Alzheimer's patients at the local facilities in Florida. She took care of her neighbors and friends, often helping them with medical issues and day-to-day needs. She was an avid golfer, a take-no-prisoners bridge player, and devout Catholic. She leaves behind countless friends and family who will never forget her easy smile and caregiving nature.
Dolores is survived by her husband, Albert Carrier; her children, Mary L. Nolan (Bernard, d. 2018), Janice L. Siefert, John E. Siefert (Melody), Lt. Col. (ret.) Stephen W. Siefert (Anita, d. 2010), Paul K. Siefert (Leah), and Rebecca R. Shrader (Shawn); her grandchildren, John A. (Meredith), Thomas, Brianna, Stephen G. (Meredith), Jonathan Ryan, Patrick (Courtney), Benjamin L. (Natalie), Devon, Eric, Paul E., William, and Lorelei; great-grandchildren, James, Madeleine, Christopher, Benjamin J., Matthias, Savannah, Maclyn, Jillian, and Isaac. She is preceded in death by her parents, her sisters Ethel Stephenson and Myrle Hanson, her brother Robert Stephenson, her husbands, John L. Siefert and Bud Shank, her son, John Stephen Siefert, daughter-in-law Anita Siefert, and son-in-law Bernard Nolan, M.D.
Services will be held in Summerfield, FL at St. Mark's Catholic Church at 10am on October 30, 2019, reception to follow. Services will be held at St. Bernadette's in Lancaster, OH at 10am on November 8, 2019, interment following at St. Mary's Cemetery. Friends may also pay their respects an hour prior to the service at St. Bernadette's. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to St. Bernadette's Endowment. https://catholic-foundation.org/give-now/
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Oct. 18 to Nov. 3, 2019