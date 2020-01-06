Services
Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home & Memorials
436 North Broad Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740) 653-3022
Don C. Mathias

Don C. Mathias Obituary
Rushville - Born in Rockbridge, Ohio on July 28, 1931, Don C. Mathias, son of the late Clifford "Skip" and Zetta Mathias, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 6, 2020, at the age of 88, with his family by his side.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years, Clara E. (Hahn) Mathias, and his brother, Ned Mathias (Delores). He will be lovingly remembered by his children Michael (Mary), Timothy (Cyndee), Teresa (Daniel), Don, Jeff (Nancy), Sally (Joseph), Richard (Tonya), his 15 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, his nieces, nephews and friends.

He was a graduate of Rockbridge High School where he was the valedictorian of his class. He went on to serve in the United States Marine Corps. Following his military service, he joined Diamond Power Specialty Company where in spent his career of 42 years in Industrial Engineering. He was a founding and lifetime member of the Chief Tarhe Beagle Club, a member of the American Legion, Post 20, in Bremen, Ohio, and an avid sportsman with a love of the outdoors.

The family wishes to thank the special caregivers for their love and support and the Pickering House for their care and comfort.

Visitation will be from 5 - 8 PM Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at the Halteman Fett & Dyer Funeral Home in Lancaster, Ohio. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 10 AM in the funeral home.

A private burial will take place in the spring at the Fairview Cemetery in Enterprise, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Fairhope Hospice & Palliative Care, Home of the Pickering House, 282 Sells Road, Lancaster OH 43130-3461.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020
