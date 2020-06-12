Don Carsey
1935 - 2020
Don Carsey

Lancaster - Donald Reid Carsey 84 of Lancaster, passed away Thursday June 11, 2020 at Buckeye Care and Rehabilitation. Don was born September 25, 1935 in Lancaster, Ohio to the late Reid and Ada (Weaver) Carsey. He was married September 8, 1957 to Mary Lou Smith and she survives. Also surviving daughters, Pamela (Jack) Glendening of Pecan Gap, Texas, Denise (Randall) Riggle of Pickerington, Ohio, son, Timothy (Denise) Carsey of Pleasantville, Ohio; sister, June Porter; 10 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren, with 2 on the way. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, William Carsey and Robert Carsey. Don attended Amanda School and served his county in the US Army 503rd Airborne Infantry as a paratrooper in Germany for 18 months. He retired from Merchandise Warehouse of Columbus in 1998. Don attended Bible Baptist Church. He enjoyed living in Florida 13 years, traveling and playing the Mandolin.

Graveside services will be conducted at 12:30 p.m. Monday June 15, 2020 at Maple Grove Cemetery with Rev. Roy Maple officiating and Lancaster Veterans Burial Detail conducting military rites. Visitation will be on Monday from 11 to 12 p.m. at Halteman-Fett & Dyer funeral home.

In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations to Bible Baptist Church or Wounded Warrior Project.






Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home & Memorials
JUN
15
Graveside service
12:30 PM
Maple Grove Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home & Memorials
436 North Broad Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
7406533022
