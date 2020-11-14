1/1
Don Clum
1930 - 2020
Don Clum

Carroll - E. Donald Clum, 90, of Carroll went to meet his Savior on November 12, 2020 at his home. Born October 24, 1930 in Carroll to the late Earle G. and Iva (McLaughlin) Clum, Don was a U.S. Army veteran and served during the Korean War 1951-1953. He loved his Lord and his Bible. Don was a past member of the Greenfield Township Volunteer Fire Department, Carroll Village Council where he served several terms as Council President, and chairman of the Carroll Centennial Celebration. A journeyman electrician and excellent builder, he liked to make things better than they needed to be. A rocket-shaped birdhouse he designed and built in the 1960s, without the use of nails, was recognized by "Popular Science" magazine and in newspapers across the United States. He also designed and built his family home, doing almost all the work himself.

Don loved working in his vegetable garden and shared its bounty with family, friends, and neighbors until he was unable to garden anymore, only a few years ago. He was an avid softball player in his younger days and a Cleveland Browns fan to the end. He worked at Swift & Company, Western Electric-Ohio Bell and retired from Lucent Technologies in Columbus.Don is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Mildred "Middy" Marie (Benson) Clum; beloved daughters Tammy Diane (Edward) Drobina of Carroll, Amy Beth Clum of Carroll, and Linda Colleen (Scott) Border of New London, Ohio; grandchildren Jeremy Golden, Greg Golden, Dylan Border, Tessa Border, and Landon Border; sisters-in-law Jayne Linscott and Judy Benson; nieces, nephews, and other family members. He was preceded in death by his parents; father- and mother-in-law, Jay and Bessie Benson; sisters and spouses Geraldine (Richard) Laut, Anabel (Jay) Kocher, and Helen (Donald) Tucker; brother-in-law Jay E. Benson and sister-in-law Crystal (Benson) Rader; and an infant brother. Cremation is being handled by Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held late in the spring, around "garden planting time."




Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
November 14, 2020
Dear Tammy & family,

So sorry to hear of the passing of your dad. May peace surround your family during this difficult time. Keeping you in our thoughts.

Bob & Becky (Clum) Rosier
Rosier
Acquaintance
