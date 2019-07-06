|
|
Don McCray
Bremen - Don E. McCray, Sr., 72, of Bremen passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at the Fairfield Medical Center. He was born on September 9, 1946 in Pleasantville to the late Jasper and Myrtle (Corsen) McCray. Don was a retired corrections officer for Southeastern Corrections Institution. He was a member of the AMVETS. Don enjoyed fishing and was an avid sports fan especially the Columbus Blue Jackets, Cleveland Browns and the Cleveland Indians.
Don is survived by his wife Susan McCray; son Don (Lisa) McCray II, daughter Lisa Cook; 8 grandchildren; sister Alberta (Hobie) Johnson, brother Steve (Mary) McCray; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death his parents, and many brothers and sisters.
In honoring Don's wishes there will be no funeral services. Cremation is in the care of Sheridan Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Fairfield Are Humane Society in Don's memory. To send an online condolence and sign the guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on July 6, 2019