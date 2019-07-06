Services
Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740) 653-4633
Resources
More Obituaries for Don McCray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Don McCray


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Don McCray Obituary
Don McCray

Bremen - Don E. McCray, Sr., 72, of Bremen passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at the Fairfield Medical Center. He was born on September 9, 1946 in Pleasantville to the late Jasper and Myrtle (Corsen) McCray. Don was a retired corrections officer for Southeastern Corrections Institution. He was a member of the AMVETS. Don enjoyed fishing and was an avid sports fan especially the Columbus Blue Jackets, Cleveland Browns and the Cleveland Indians.

Don is survived by his wife Susan McCray; son Don (Lisa) McCray II, daughter Lisa Cook; 8 grandchildren; sister Alberta (Hobie) Johnson, brother Steve (Mary) McCray; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death his parents, and many brothers and sisters.

In honoring Don's wishes there will be no funeral services. Cremation is in the care of Sheridan Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Fairfield Are Humane Society in Don's memory. To send an online condolence and sign the guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on July 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
Download Now