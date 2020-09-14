Don Reese



Lancaster - Don H. Reese, 88, on Tuesday September 8th, 2020 passed at the Pickering House. He was born on November 1, 1931 to his late parents, Don B. and Opel (Metcalf) Reese. He retired from Arcair Company as an industrial engineer. He is survived by his wife, Karen (Powers) Reese; daughter, Carolyn Burnett; and step sons, Rick (Beth) Deeds and Gary (Tabitha) Deeds. A private burial will take place at Green Mound Cemetery at a late time. Memorial gifts can be made to FairHoPe Hospice and Palliative Care, 282 Sells Road, Lancaster, OH 43130.









