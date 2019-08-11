|
Dona Jane Poling
Lancaster - Dona "Jane" Poling, 89, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully Saturday, August 3, 2019 at the Pickering House. She was born September 3, 1929 in Fairfield County to the to the late Boyd and Clara (Riegel) Spangler, Sr. Jane was a member of the First United Methodist Church, and a former member of the ABWA. She was a retired beautician, with over 60 years of taking care of others.
Jane is survived by her children, Bonnie (Jim) Wright and Michael (Cheryl) Poling all of Lancaster; grandchildren, Alisa (Mike) Black, Shannon (Gretchen) Wright, Rachele Salisbury, Karrie Honchell, Amanda Kish, Stacey Poling, and Jessie Liddy; 17 great grandchildren; and her four legged companion, Dolly.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband and the father of her children, Robert Poling; second husband, Dan Alspaugh; and special friend of 28 years, Robert Webb; brother Boyd "Bud" Spangler, Jr.; sisters, Phyllis Sheldon and Martha Hoover; as well as her dear aunt, Effie Shupe.
A memorial service will be at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the Taylor Funeral Home in Amanda where the family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. prior to the service. Private inurnment at Amanda Twp. Cemetery at a later date.
The family would like to thank the caring staff at Crestview Rehabilitation and FairHoPe Hospice for their care of Jane during her time of need. Memorial contributions may be made to First U.M. Church, 163 E. Wheeling St., Lancaster, OH 43130 or FairHoPe Hospice, 282 Sells Rd., Lancaster, OH 43130 in Jane's memory.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Aug. 11, 2019