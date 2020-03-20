|
Donald A. Lehew
Lancaster - Donald A. Lehew has passed away after living a good life on March 18, 2020 at OSU Wexner Medical Center. He was born to the late Bert and Lena Lehew on March 30, 1930.
Donald was a veteran of the Korean War serving in the United States Army, and was a member of the American Legion Post 11.
He is survived by his son, Dirk and daughter-in-law Sharon Lehew; step-daughters, Erika Hatcher and Marianne Salem; nieces, Jo Ellen Beddow, Leann Scott, and many other nieces and nephews; eight grandchildren; good friend, Jessica Dent; and lifetime friend, Chuck Burgoon.
Donald is preceded in death by his wife, Inga Lehew; sisters, Betty Jackson, and Fraulein Jackson; niece, Roberta "Mitzi" Johnston; nephew, Donald Jackson; parents; and special friends: you know who you are.
A Caring Cremation has taken place by the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME. To send an online condolence, and sign the guestbook, please visit www.funeralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020