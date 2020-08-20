Donald "Gene" Arledge
Ft. Meyers, FL - On Monday, May 25, 2020, Donald Eugene "Gene" Arledge, father of 4 children and grandfather of 6 grandchildren, passed away peacefully in his home at the age of 90. He lived in Lancaster, Ohio for 65 years and Ft Meyers/Cape Coral, Florida for the past 25 years.
Gene was born on July 27, 1929 in Lancaster, OH and was preceded in death by his parents Paul Sr. & Genevieve Arledge; wife Jeanie, brothers Bill, Paul and two sisters Joan and Betty.
He was a United States Army Veteran, former owner of the Estate Club Gold Course and very active in the Lancaster community leaving him with a reputation of contributing locally and was highly respected by his employees.
Gene was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing cards with his friends. His humor and great stories will be missed by all.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 12:30PM on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at the Sheridan Funeral Home. Visitation for family and friends will be from 11:00AM to the time of the service on Saturday.
and click obituaries.