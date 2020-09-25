Donald B. Gardner



Lancaster - Donald B. Gardner, 87, of Lancaster passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, at his residence on Monday, September 21.



Don was born September 9, 1933 in Portsmouth, OH to the late WB & Elizabeth (Dietz) Gardner. Don married Judy Thomas (of Sciotoville OH) on Dec. 20, 1954.



Don attended a 2 room school in Sugar Grove OH, outside of Portsmouth and graduated from Washington High School (Portsmouth). He joined the Naval Reserves while in high school and served until 1956, aboard the USS Thomaston, LSD 25. Don was a graduate of Ohio University in 1960, and began his 35 yr career with Sears, which brought him to Lancaster, as store manager in 1969 until his retirement.



Don served as past president of Lancaster Rotary, presided over all 4 bodies of the Lancaster Masonic Temple, was a member of the Scottish Rite and Fifth Ave Church of Christ.



Don is survived by his wife, Judy, daughters, Gail (Kevin) Murphy, Linda Griffith (Bob Piper), Beth Sorg (Chris Fairchild), and son Rick (Joelle) Gardner. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, sister-in-law, Marilee (Mike) Hamilton, and several nieces and nephews.



Don was preceded in death by his parents, sister Annie, brother Dick, Ralph and Alene Thomas, and son-in-law, Greg Sells.



A memorial service will be held on Sat., Oct. 17, at 2 PM at the Lancaster Masonic Temple. Caring cremation was handled by Day Funeral Service.



The family extends their sincere thanks to Fairhope Hospice, specifically, Carissa, Stephanie & Kermit.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Fairhope Hospice or Fifth Ave Church of Christ in Don's memory.









