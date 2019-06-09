|
Donald Cottrill
Lancaster - Donald L. Cottrill 90, passed away peacefully at Reflections Assisted Living in Lancaster on June 5th, 2019.
He was born on April 27th, 1929 in Lancaster to the late Harold and Geraldine Cottrill of Bremen.
He had worked for North American Rockwell, was owner of the Fireside Inn, worked as a sales representative for Taylor Chevrolet, Householder Pontiac and was the owner of Lancaster Motor Car.
Don is best remembered for his love of life, his great sense of humor, and joyous laughter that you couldn't help but love. His love and dedication to family and friends is an endearing quality that all who knew him will never forget. His favorite hangout in his later years was Weidner's Corner in Baltimore where he 'yucked' it up with his friends, shared his crazy stories, and complained about the coffee. He also loved his Ohio State Buckeyes.
Don is survived by his four children, Diana McNeal of Rushville, Pamela (Richard) Bigham of Lancaster, Jerry (Sharon) Cottrill of Pleasantville, and Brian (Linda) Cottrill of Lancaster, two step children, Sue (Paul) Hannan of Lancaster, and Kevin (Molly) McCartney of Lancaster, eight grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife Pat and two brothers, Harold and Bob Cottrill.
Caring Cremation™ has taken place and a memorial service will be held at the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home on Friday June 14th at 1:30 PM with Ordained Minister Jonathan Eyman presiding. Friends and family may call one hour prior to the service on Friday. Burial will take place at a later date in Maple Grove Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com
The family would like to thank the caring nursing staff at Reflections Assisted Living as well as the exceptional care from the nurses of Hospice of Central Ohio.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on June 9, 2019