Donald Dwayne Agosta
LANCASTER - Donald "Dwayne" Agosta, 77, of Lancaster, passed away on July 16, 2019.
Born to the late Micheal and Dona Agosta, March 14th, 1942, in Lancaster, Ohio. Special thanks to Crestview Rehab for all the love and care they gave Dwayne.
Dwayne is survived by sister, Donna (Dean) Kitchen; brother, Neil (Mary Jo) Agosta; along with many cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by brothers, Veto, Sunny, Paul, Pat, Bob, and Danny Agosta; and sisters, Mary Clark, Lena Groff, Virginia Staten, and Alvera Dickson.
Dwayne will be laid to rest with his mother in Maple Grove Cemetery, Lancaster. Donations may be made in memory of Dwayne to FairHoPe Hospice of Lancaster.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on July 19, 2019