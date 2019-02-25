|
Donald Edgar McClellan
Lancaster - Donald Edgar McClellan, 75, died February 16, 2019 at home with family. He was born April 19, 1943 in Lancaster, Ohio to Carl and Anna (Cottie) McClellan. Don graduated from Lancaster High School and retired as a machinist at Anchor Hocking corp. He enjoyed a wide variety of endeavors including being an owner of Standardbred racehorses in the years since.
Don is survived by his son, Christopher A. (Karen) McClellan and daughter, Kathryn A. Hawk; 3 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren: his sister, Mary (Jeff) Cumberland; youngest brother William (LeAnne) McClellan; neices and nephews. He was predeceased by younger brother Jon McClellan. He will be sadly missed by longtime friend Steve Deeter and nephew Shawn Nixon who were there for him his final days. He is mourned by his beloved cat.
Per his request there will be no funeral but a memorial will be planned for a future date.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Feb. 25, 2019