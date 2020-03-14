|
Donald Folk
Amanda - On Wednesday, March 11, 2020, Donald (Don) Richard Folk passed away at the age of 82 to be reunited with the love of his life, Betty in heaven.
Don was born on May 29, 1937 in Junction City, OH to Ed and Susie (Guisinger) Folk. He worked as a mechanic for more than 40 years at Dupont in Circleville. On Feb. 2, 1957, he married Betty Louise Cordle. They raised two daughters, Pamela and Kimberly, and were actively involved in the town of Amanda.
He was a devoted husband and father, who was known for his strong work ethic and passion for sports. Don took pride in providing for his family and had fun offering advice to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He also enjoyed taking trips to Amish Country, trying his luck at the casino, and spending time with his family and friends.
With a fondness for reminiscing through family pictures, he would spend hours sharing all the details of the countless photographs he had from years of memories.
Don was preceded in death by his loving wife, Betty; parents and brother, Larry Folk. He is survived by two daughters, Pamela (Jed) Davis of Amanda and Kimberly (Jeffrey) Noll of Lancaster; 5 grandchildren, Jamie (Allison) Davis, Jodi (Brian) Funk, Phillip (Kate) Davis, Brent (Ashley) Davis, and Andrea (Dan) Trudden; 14 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Jean Muck, Betty Folk, and Mary Cordle; several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Taylor-Theller Funeral Home, 111 W. Main St., Amanda. Interment will follow at Amanda Township Cemetery. Don's family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until time of service Saturday at the funeral home.
Friends may make memorial contributions to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020