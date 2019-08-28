Services
Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740) 653-4633
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
Rev. Donald Green


1937 - 2019
Rev. Donald Green Obituary
Rev. Donald Green

Lancaster - Rev. Donald W. Green, 81 of Lancaster, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 26, 2019 surrounded by his family at the Fairfield Medical Center. He was born on December 7, 1937 in Lancaster to the late David and Isabelle (Raver) Green. Don was the former Pastor at Hamburg Pentecostal Church, serving and counseling all those in need.

Don is survived by his children, Rod (Brenda) Green, Bruce (Tammy Curry) Green, Lorna Stiffler, Brian Green, Roger Green, Lesa (Edward) Hoffman, Chris (Marsha) Green, Brent Green, and Jason (Aimee) Green; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; sisters Joan Before, Eva Lee Sprang and Lois Plumb; nieces and nephews; best friends Harry and Linda Braglin.

Don reunited with his soulmate and loving wife of 62 years June Green, his parents; infant twin sons, Ronald and Donald Green, daughter-in-law Cindy Clary, brothers David "Junior" and Steve Green.

Funeral Service will be held at 10:30AM Friday August 30, 2019 at SHERIDAN FUNERAL HOME. Interment will follow at Bethany Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 6-8PM on Thursday August 29 and on Friday from 9:30AM to the time of service at the funeral home.

Contributions may be made to the family in care of Sheridan Funeral Home to assist with funeral expenses. To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Aug. 28, 2019
