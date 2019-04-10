|
Donald Hines
Lancaster - Donald Jay Hines, 79 of Pleasantville, passed away surrounded by his family on Sunday April 7, 2019. Donald was born February 20, 1940 in Lancaster, Ohio to the late Martin and Blanche (Young) Hines. He was a US Army Veteran and retired from Anchor Hocking Corporation.
Donald is survived by his sons, Eric (Patti) Hines and Mark (Kathy Herron) Hines, one grandson, Tyler Hines.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth "Libby" Hines and parents.
Funeral service will be held 1:00 p.m. Thursday April 11, 2019 at the HALTEMAN-FETT & DYER FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Dave Helser officiating. Burial to follow in Floral Hills Memory Gardens. Friends may visit Thursday from 11-1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Apr. 10, 2019