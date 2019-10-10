|
Donald Mathias
Lancaster - Donald E. Mathias, age 82 of Lancaster, passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at the Fairfield Medical Center. He was born May 6, 1937 in Lancaster, son of the late Earl and Mildred (Messbarger) Mathias. Don served in the U. S. Air Force. He retired after over 35 years working for the U.S. Postal Service. He was a member of St. Bernadette Catholic Church and a life member of the Moose Lodge. He loved traveling with his wife Louise, especially to Branson, MO and also enjoyed camping.
Don is survived by his children, Thomas (Ruth) Mathias, of Vestal, NY, Patricia (Joe) Sofranko, of Valley Falls, NY, and Michael Mathias, of Columbus; grandchildren, Andy, Alex, Patrick and Anne; great grandson, Maverick and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years Louise M. Mathias, and his parents.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 1343 Wheeling Rd. NE, Lancaster with Fr. Tyron Tomson, Celebrant. Interment will be at St. Joseph Cemetery, Lockbourne. Family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Monday, October 14, 2019 at SHERIDAN FUNERAL HOME, 222 S. Columbus St., Lancaster where a Vigil Service will be conducted at 7:30 p.m.
Family requests memorial contributions to the St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 1343 Wheeling Rd. NE, Lancaster OH 43130.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019