Services
Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740) 653-4633
Calling hours
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
View Map
Calling hours
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
View Map
Vigil
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
7:30 PM
Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald McKittrick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald McKittrick


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald McKittrick Obituary
Donald McKittrick

Lancaster - Donald M. McKittrick, age 91 of Lancaster, passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Main Street Terrace. He was born June 7, 1928 in Lancaster, son of the late Clarence and Pearl (Stant) McKittrick. Don was an Air Force veteran of Korea, the National Guard of Ohio and the National Guard of the United States and was retired from Ralston Purina. He was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church and a 4th Degree Member of the Knights of Columbus. He was also a life member of the American Legion, VFW, and the Laon Air Police Association.

He is survived by his daughters, Rena Shook, Susan (Greg) Holowell, and Kelly (Kyle) Fannin, all of Lancaster; grandchildren, Dawn Remmington and Melissa (Don) Casto; great grandchildren, Trent (Megan) Horn, Courtney Horn, and Alec Shook; great great grandson, Oliver Horn; he was a grandpa to many foster children; brother, Terry (Marcie) McKittrick, of Lithopolis; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Wilma Potts; former spouse and mother of the children, Patricia McKittrick.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, August 26, 2019 at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, Fr. Craig Eilerman, Celebrant. Interment with military honors will follow at St. Mary Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday at SHERIDAN FUNERAL HOME where a Vigil Service will be held at 7:30 p.m.

Don's family would like to thank the Staffs of FairHoPe Hospice, Main Street Terrace and Grant Medical Center-4 East for the loving care provided to their father.

Family requests memorial contributions to FairHoPe Hospice, 282 Sells Rd., Lancaster, OH 43130.

To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
Download Now