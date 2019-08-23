|
|
Donald McKittrick
Lancaster - Donald M. McKittrick, age 91 of Lancaster, passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Main Street Terrace. He was born June 7, 1928 in Lancaster, son of the late Clarence and Pearl (Stant) McKittrick. Don was an Air Force veteran of Korea, the National Guard of Ohio and the National Guard of the United States and was retired from Ralston Purina. He was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church and a 4th Degree Member of the Knights of Columbus. He was also a life member of the American Legion, VFW, and the Laon Air Police Association.
He is survived by his daughters, Rena Shook, Susan (Greg) Holowell, and Kelly (Kyle) Fannin, all of Lancaster; grandchildren, Dawn Remmington and Melissa (Don) Casto; great grandchildren, Trent (Megan) Horn, Courtney Horn, and Alec Shook; great great grandson, Oliver Horn; he was a grandpa to many foster children; brother, Terry (Marcie) McKittrick, of Lithopolis; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Wilma Potts; former spouse and mother of the children, Patricia McKittrick.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, August 26, 2019 at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, Fr. Craig Eilerman, Celebrant. Interment with military honors will follow at St. Mary Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday at SHERIDAN FUNERAL HOME where a Vigil Service will be held at 7:30 p.m.
Don's family would like to thank the Staffs of FairHoPe Hospice, Main Street Terrace and Grant Medical Center-4 East for the loving care provided to their father.
Family requests memorial contributions to FairHoPe Hospice, 282 Sells Rd., Lancaster, OH 43130.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Aug. 23, 2019