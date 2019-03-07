Services
Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home & Memorials
436 North Broad Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740) 653-3022
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home & Memorials
436 North Broad Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home & Memorials
436 North Broad Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Megahey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Megahey


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Donald Megahey Obituary
Donald Megahey

Lancaster - Donald C. Megahey, age 92 of Lancaster, passed away Tuesday March 5, 2019 at his residence. He was born September 15, 1926 in Marion, Ohio to the late George and Alice (Shupe) Megahey. Donald was in the US Army (1944-1968) serving on Korea. He also worked at the Lancaster Street Department. Donald was known as "Grumpy" at bingo. He was a loving, caring and devoted husband and father.

Survived by his daughters; Heather D. (Mike) Busby, Tammy S. Wells all of Lancaster; grandchildren, Brandon and Katie Wells, great grandson Aiden Riley Wells.

Preceded in death by his loving wife, Shirley (Jourdan) Megahey, parents, brothers, John and Robert, sisters, Mary and Helen; numerous nieces, nephews.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday at the Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home with Pastor Paul Wymer officiating. Burial to follow at Floral Hills Memory Gardens with the Lancaster Veterans Burial Detail conducting military rites at the cemetery. Friends may call 5-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home & Memorials
Download Now