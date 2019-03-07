|
|
Donald Megahey
Lancaster - Donald C. Megahey, age 92 of Lancaster, passed away Tuesday March 5, 2019 at his residence. He was born September 15, 1926 in Marion, Ohio to the late George and Alice (Shupe) Megahey. Donald was in the US Army (1944-1968) serving on Korea. He also worked at the Lancaster Street Department. Donald was known as "Grumpy" at bingo. He was a loving, caring and devoted husband and father.
Survived by his daughters; Heather D. (Mike) Busby, Tammy S. Wells all of Lancaster; grandchildren, Brandon and Katie Wells, great grandson Aiden Riley Wells.
Preceded in death by his loving wife, Shirley (Jourdan) Megahey, parents, brothers, John and Robert, sisters, Mary and Helen; numerous nieces, nephews.
Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday at the Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home with Pastor Paul Wymer officiating. Burial to follow at Floral Hills Memory Gardens with the Lancaster Veterans Burial Detail conducting military rites at the cemetery. Friends may call 5-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019