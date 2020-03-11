Services
Donald Mosley Obituary
Donald Mosley, 88, of Lancaster passed away on March 10, 2020. He was born on February 14, 1932 in Fallsburg, Kentucky to Delbert and Maggie (Hutchison) Mosley. Donald was a Korea Army Veteran. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by siblings Ruth Sowers, Delbert Mosley Jr., Elbert Mosley and infant Judy Faye Mosley. Donald is survived by his wife Debby (Hartman) Mosley, son Bill Mosley of Ashville, Debbie (Jeff) Ratliff of Oak Hill, Donna Jean (Bud) Dillon of Jackson, grandchildren Jeremy (Tara) Ratcliff, Stephanie (David) Rife, 5 great grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren, sister Kathryn Riffle of Circleville, brother David "Bud" (Maxine) Mosley of Laurelville and by several nieces, nephews and a host of friends. Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with burial to follow in Meade Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 1-3 p.m. Memorial contributions are suggested to The ALS Association PO Box 37022 Boone, IA 50037-0022 Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020
