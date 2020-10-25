1/1
Donald "Don" Reid
1939 - 2020
Donald "Don" Reid

Lancaster - Donald "Don" Reid, 81, of Lancaster, passed away on October 22, 2020 at Fairfield Medical Center. He was born in Lancaster on July 25, 1939 to the late Nelson and Nellie Reid.

Don was a veteran of the United States Army, and retired from Thompson Consumer Electronics/RCA in Circleville, Ohio.

Don is survived by his children, Roger (Collette) Reid, Paula (Daniel) Thomas, and Brenda (Raymond) Householder; grandchildren, Josh, Devon, Joey, Lisa, Brandon, Victoria, and Jessica; great grandchildren, Abigail, Miles, Isabella, Bentley, Lincoln, Briley, MaKayla, Simon, Nova, and Ember; sisters, Lois (Terry) Courtney of Carbon Hill, and Anne Arledge of Lancaster.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Reid; parents; and brother, Harry Reid.

A funeral service will take place on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 1 PM at the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME, 405 N. Columbus St., Lancaster, OH, 43130. Family and friends may visit at the funeral home from 10 AM until the time of service.

To leave an online condolence, and sign the guestbook, please visit www.funeralhome.com.




Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
OCT
30
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
405 North Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740)-653-0652
