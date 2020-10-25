Donald "Don" Reid
Lancaster - Donald "Don" Reid, 81, of Lancaster, passed away on October 22, 2020 at Fairfield Medical Center. He was born in Lancaster on July 25, 1939 to the late Nelson and Nellie Reid.
Don was a veteran of the United States Army, and retired from Thompson Consumer Electronics/RCA in Circleville, Ohio.
Don is survived by his children, Roger (Collette) Reid, Paula (Daniel) Thomas, and Brenda (Raymond) Householder; grandchildren, Josh, Devon, Joey, Lisa, Brandon, Victoria, and Jessica; great grandchildren, Abigail, Miles, Isabella, Bentley, Lincoln, Briley, MaKayla, Simon, Nova, and Ember; sisters, Lois (Terry) Courtney of Carbon Hill, and Anne Arledge of Lancaster.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Reid; parents; and brother, Harry Reid.
A funeral service will take place on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 1 PM at the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME, 405 N. Columbus St., Lancaster, OH, 43130. Family and friends may visit at the funeral home from 10 AM until the time of service.
